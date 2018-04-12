Boys lacrosse: Lawmen know what it takes to win

If the Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team can climb the ladder high enough this year and get its first appearance in state tournament play, then the Lawmen are going to have to win more games like they did last Saturday.

Coach Mike Forget’s Lawmen fought just about all game long to seek separation from a young but determined Notre Dame-Fairfield team. They finally did so in the closing minutes of the game, getting a man-advantage goal from senior Santiago Palacio and a 10-8 win over the Lancers, their second in the team’s first three games.

Since the program kicked off in the 2013 season under Forget, the Lawmen have come tantalizingly close to making the postseason.

“It’s our ultimate goal,” Forget said. “We have the first two games (eight are needed). It’s a nice start. What’s going to be important is how well we build off a win like this.”

Law was set to play three games this week, with a visit to Amity Regional on Friday.

The team has firepower, as evidenced on Saturday where senior attacker Cole Egersheim netted five goals and sophomore Colby Casey had three goals to go along with two assists..

Casey is a surprise to both Forget and the team. He transferred to the school from Virginia.

“It’s pleasant having a kid with his skills show up,” Forget said. “He works well in transition and finds ways to get himself open. I like his stick skills.”

Also hitting the scoring column was Hayden Hulme and Palacio. Sean Thiessen had three assists.

The Lawmen played without one of the better defensive players, Jimmy Boyle, who was away visiting colleges over the weekend.

Law took a 3-1 first-quarter lead on two goals from Egersheim and one from Casey. Leading by two, 6-4, at halftime, the Lawmen went on the attack early in the third period and pushed their lead to 8-4 after scores by Egersheim (2:12) and Hulme goal (5:18).

But the Lancers started to find the range, forcing Law goalie Brett Pisani to make five saves in the 12-minute session.

It was a precursor of what was to come. When Egersheim scored his fifth and final goal of the game at 1:59 of the fourth Law pushed its lead out once again to four goals. The Lancers rallied and made it a one-goal game with five minutes left.

That’s when Palacio stepped up. He took a pass from Hulme and blasted home a shot after positioning himself directly in front of the net with 3:12 left in the game.

Pisani finished the game with nine saves. His counterpart for the Lancers, Davlon Biddone made seven. Law outshot ND, 38-33, and held a wide 38-21 margin in ground balls.

Casey adds a little more scoring punch to a team which seems to have quite a bit. He likes the idea that the Lawmen have senior leadership. “They (the seniors) are non-stop talkers and non-stop movers,” he said. “It’s nice to be a part of this team. Eight wins and a tournament berth is the goal.”