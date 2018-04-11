YMCA Healthy Kids event is April 21

YMCA Healthy Kids Day is April 21 The Woodruff Family YMCA will hold a free community event Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®.

The day-long event features activities such as physical activities, games, healthy eating and cooking ideas, arts and crafts, and special guests to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.

“When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen,” said Josh Royce, executive director at the Woodruff Family YMCA. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves.”

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a lifetime effect: • High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

• Read Together – The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants—and 30 minutes a day goes a long way. Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youth to create their own stories as well.

• Get Moving – Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: ask youth to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.

• Play Together – Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family’s day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.

• Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10 to 12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5 through 12 and 7 to 8 hours per night for adults. For more information, contact the Woodruff Family YMCA at 203-878-6501 or visit cccymca.org.