Foran High’s girls lacrosse team lost a 13-9 decision to Sheehan High on Tuesday.

Leading the scoring for coach John Connor’s Lions (1-2) were Haley Bryars, Eva Knudsen, Allie May and Emily Kwalek with two goals each.

Samantha O’Neill had a goal and an assist. Knudsen had two assists.

Mikayla Perry scored a goal and May had an assist.

Shea Phelan made 14 saves.