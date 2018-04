Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen defeat Hamden High

Jonathan Law’s girls lacrosse team defeated Hamden High, 16-9, on Tuesday.

The Lady Lawmen took a 10-7 lead at the half.

Olivia Keator and Colleen Goodwin scored four goals each, as Law improved to 2-1.

Laura Dennigan scored three goals and had an assist.

Andria Torres had two goals and three assists.

Emily Tournas (two assists), Jordyn Kinlian (assist), Stephanie Felag (assist) each had goals.

Erin Goodwin had an assist and Stella Patrick made 15 saves.

Keegan Bailey (three goals), Lily Dostillo (two goals) and Ally Ferraro led Hamden (1-2).