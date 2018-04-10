Baseball: Foran High leaves Branford on field, 5-4

For the second straight game, the Foran High baseball team won in its last at bat.

Ryan Gosselin came all the way home from second base on a misplayed double play attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Branford High, 5-4, at Ken Walker Field on Tuesday.

Shane McCone singled, doubled and had an RBI for coach Garrett Walker’s Lions (3-1).

Gosselin had two hits, including an RBI double.

Mark Wootton got the win in relief of Jack Greenspan.

D.J. Caron was 2-for-4 with a triple and Alphonse Suppa had a single and a home run for Branford (2-2).

Branford scored two runs in the first and second innings.

Foran scored three in the third and one in the fourth.