Milford Mirror

Baseball: Foran High leaves Branford on field, 5-4

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

For the second straight game, the Foran High baseball team won in its last at bat.

Ryan Gosselin came all the way home from second base on a misplayed double play attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Branford High, 5-4, at Ken Walker Field on Tuesday.

Shane McCone singled, doubled and had an RBI for coach Garrett Walker’s Lions (3-1).

Gosselin had two hits, including an RBI double.

Mark Wootton got the win in relief of Jack Greenspan.

D.J. Caron was 2-for-4 with a triple and Alphonse Suppa had a single and a home run for Branford (2-2).

Branford scored two runs in the first and second innings.

Foran scored three in the third and one in the fourth.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Baseball: Foran defeats Jonathan Law in seventh inning
  2. Boys lacrosse: Hornets top Lions
  3. Baseball: Foran Lions upset No. 1 East Lyme
  4. Baseball: How ’bout those Foran Lions?

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Graduation dates set for Foran and Law Next Post Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen defeat Hamden High
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress