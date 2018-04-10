Milford Mirror

Graduation dates set for Foran and Law

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

School officials have announced graduation dates for Foran and Jonathan Law high schools.

  • Tuesday, June 12th:  Joseph A. Foran High School, 5:15 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 13th: Jonathan Law High School, 5:15 p.m.

