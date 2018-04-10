Graduation dates set for Foran and Law

School officials have announced graduation dates for Foran and Jonathan Law high schools.
- Tuesday, June 12th: Joseph A. Foran High School, 5:15 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 13th: Jonathan Law High School, 5:15 p.m.
