On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Doubt, April 13-29, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Tickets $15-$30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Yankee Tavern, April 13-29, Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Sleeping Beauty, April 14-May 20, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. It’s not always easy being a princess, especially when a wicked witch places a spell on you. But all is not lost for Princess Adelaide as long as she has her three silly but good-natured fairy Godmothers by her side. But even the best intentions can’t always protect the princess, and when the spell comes true, only a very special prince can free her. Tickets $19-$23. Info: mycabaret.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Hedgehog, April 14, 8 p.m. and April 15, 2 p.m., Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. The play is loosely based on true WWII events within the Third Reich and the Ministry of Propaganda under Josef Goebbels. Tickets free for members, $10 non-members. Info: call 203-594-3636.

*How I Became a Pirate, April 15, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The show is based on the bestselling book written by Melinda Long and is appropriate for ages five and up. The rollicking musical adventure is about young Jeremy Jacob who joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. But Jeremy soon learns that home and family are treasures not found on any map. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Lightning Thief, April 15, 3 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, 1073 N. Benson Rd., Fairfield. The show is based on Rick Riordan’s novel The Lightning Thief. Tickets $20. Info: quickcenter.com.

CONTINUING

Company, through April 15, Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The plot revolves around a single man, Bobby, five married couples who are his best friends and his three girlfriends. Tickets $30 Info: wcsu.edu.

ADVANCE

Play With Your Food, April 17, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Enjoy lunch with friends followed by professional actors reading one-act plays by award-winning writers. Tickets $47. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fabulously Funny Females of Comedy, April 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Cory Kahaney, Karen Bergreen and Erin Jackson are three of the funniest comedians working in stand-up today and will tell it like it is and say all the things you’ve thought and may be dying to say about being a wife, a mother and a daughter. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Machine de Cirque, April 20-21, Fairfield Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. This performance tells the story of five coworkers traveling through a post-apocalyptic world. It is both comical and nostalgic at times, while showcasing incredible acrobatic stunts and a cheeky sense of humor. Think of men flying off of giant teeter-boards, bicycle stunts, juggling, on a set comprised of vertigo-inducing scaffolding and ropes. Tickets $35-$45. Info: quickcenter.com.

A Broad’s Way, April 20, 7 p.m., BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, 57 Main St., Norwalk. Jodi Stevens will perform a one-woman cabaret. Tickets $20. Info: bjryansmagnoliaroom.com.

Fun Home, April 20 – May 6, MTC Mainstage, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Tickets $35-$55. Info: musictheatreofct.com.

Italian Wedding Soup, April 20 through May 6, Pantochino Productions, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Inspired by the memories of growing up in a large Italian-American family, the new musical follows the Cimino family as their youngest child embarks on matrimony. When all the elements come together at an over-the-top wedding venue, an unexpected glitch finds the Italian-American family and a Jewish family vying for the grand ballroom. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, April 20, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. Tickets $51-$127. Info: palacestamford.org.

Huck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi, April 21, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Meet Jim, Becky Thatcher, Aunt Polly and all the residents and rapscallions of Hannibal, Missouri as they explore the majestic river that defined their lives, tested their souls, and carried their spirit into the heart of America. Tickets $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Incident, April 22, 3 and 5 p.m., Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., East Norwalk. President Durak’s approval rating has crashed. He needs a distraction. His solution: “Captain Durak,” a reality show about spies in the White House. But his dream of winning an Emmy goes terribly wrong when a vengeful wife ends her nightmare. Tickets $15 donation suggested. Info: call 203-854-6830.

Cabaret, April 27 through May 12, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. The show includes an all women cast. Tickets $30. Info: darienarts.org.

Annie, through April 28, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Driven by her eternal optimism and spunky demeanor, Annie meets President Roosevelt, escapes the clutches of the greedy Miss Hannigan, and finds a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Into the Woods Jr., April 28, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Into the Woods JR. unites many familiar fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and his magical beanstalk in an original story about bravery, perseverance, and magic. The musical tells the story of wishes and follows the characters’ journeys in search of their dreams. Tickets $20. Info: openartsalliance.com.

The Illusionists: Live from Broadway, May 3, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Tickets $62-$103. Info: palacestamford.org.

Young Frankenstein, May 4-June 2, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a sexy​ lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

Hairspray, May 17-19, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-863-8808.