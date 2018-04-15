Pequonnock River Festival takes place April 21

On Saturday, April 21, Nutmeg Trout Unlimited and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo are holding the Pequonnock River Festival at Beardsley Park in celebration of World Fish Migration Day.

The day starts with tree planting and wraps up with trout fishing in the Pequonnock River.

Families are welcome and fly rods will be available to borrow for the casting clinic and fishing sessions.

World Fish Migration Day’s schedule of activities:

8-10:30 a.m.: Tree Planting

9-10:30 a.m.: Pequonnock River clean-up

Beardsley Park (starting at the island and moving north)

9:30 (or 10), 10:30, 11:30: Tour of Fish Ladder in small groups

10:30-11 a.m.: Pequonnock River Nature Walk

Includes Study of River Macroinvertebrates & how they relate to River Health & Fishing (Macroinvertebrates are flatworms, crayfish, snails, clams and insects & more)



11-11:15 a.m.: Birds of prey Animal Encounter

11:15-noon: Fly Casting workshop (or straight to fishing for the experts)

Backyard Bass

