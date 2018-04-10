Sean Hufcut graduates from basic training

Air Force Airman Sean R. Hufcut graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

Hufcut is the son of Carmen and Paul Hufcut and brother of Brant Hufcut of Milford.

He is a 2016 graduate of Fairchild Wheeler Multi-Magnet High School, Bridgeport.

Hufcut completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

Upon completion of basic training, Hufcut was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, where he will receive technical training to become a weatherman.