Milford Mirror

Sean Hufcut graduates from basic training

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018 in People ·

Sean Hufcut

Air Force Airman Sean R. Hufcut graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

Hufcut is the son of Carmen and Paul Hufcut and brother of Brant Hufcut of Milford.

He is a 2016 graduate of Fairchild Wheeler Multi-Magnet High School, Bridgeport.

Hufcut completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

Upon completion of basic training, Hufcut was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, where he will receive technical training to become a weatherman.

 

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post All-Class Reunion meeting April 24
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress