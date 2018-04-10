Milford Mirror

All-Class Reunion meeting April 24

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

There will be a meeting of the Milford High School All-Class Reunion Committee on Tuesday, April 24, in Conference Room B in the Parsons Government Complex. All interested classmates are invited to attend and assist in the planning.

 

