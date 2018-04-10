Milford Mirror

Republicans elect party chairman

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018

The Milford Republican Town Committee recently held its leadership elections.

Elected were:

Ray Kirmaier – Chairman

John Drapp – Vice Chairman

Scott Firmender – Treasurer

Diane Candido – Secretary

