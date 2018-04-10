Milford Mirror

Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions lose to West Haven in overtime

By Milford Mirror on April 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High boys lacrosse team dropped a 10-9 overtime decision at West Haven on Monday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ Lions rallied from a 7-6 deficit in the final period before the Westie’s Ed Leavitt won the game in the extra session.

Will Mauro scored five goals and had an assist for Foran (1-2).

Zac Cleary (assist) and Matt Davidson had two goals each.

Ethan McVoy had four assists and Teddy Mauro one.

Leavitt, Nick Massaro, Niko Kyle and Matt Down each netted a pair of goals for West Haven (2-1).

Foran’s Sean O’Connor and West Haven’s Kevin Moriarty each made 10 saves.

