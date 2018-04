Jonathan Law’s softball team defeated Platt Tech, 15-0, on Monday.

Brianna Buccitti pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters.

Kacy O’Connor had two hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs for coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen (2-0).

Emily Morey was 3-for-3 and Gina Boccamazzo added two hits and four RBIs.

Aaliyah Santini had the hit for Platt Tech (0-2).