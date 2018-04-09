Baseball: Foran defeats Jonathan Law in seventh inning

Foran High’s James Carbone hit a deep sacrifice fly to left field to cap a three-run seventh-inning rally and lift the Lions to a 4-3 victory over Jonathan Law at Ken Walker Field on Monday.

“This was a good learning experience…You have to keep fighting,” said Carbone. “Tyler Griffin (pitcher) kept us in the game. We knew he had it in him and that’s the identity we want — to keep fighting when behind.”

With Foran trailing 3-1, Ryan Gosselin opened the home seventh with a shot off Law third baseman David Flynn’s glove by the bag. The ball carried into foul territory and Gosselin hustled into second with a double.

Tyler Heenan singled up the middle to plate Gosselin, before Law relief pitcher Zach Merchant put the first out in the book on strikes. After a passed ball, Mark Wootton tripled to deep right field to tie the game.

Nate Merchant came in to pitch, and intentionally walked Kevin Lanese.

Carbone then send the next pitch to the warning track in left field and Wootton motored home.

“This is a good win for this team,” Foran coach Garrett Walker said. “They know not to give up. I twice had guys warming up, but when things got tough for Tyler Griffin, he got better.

“We have three games this week so I had to ride him as long as possible. You can’t ask for much more from a sophomore making his first varsity start.”

Law took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second and handed starting pitcher Connor Creane a three-run advantage in the third.

In the second, Carl Maxwell and Evan Fratello opened with singles.

Jack Lawless doubled home one run.

After Mark Wootton threw Fratello out at home trying to score on Flynn’s roller to shortstop, Mark Germanese plated Lawless with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the third, Dillon LaRoche lined a one-hop triple to right and scored on Creane’s sac fly.

Maxwell doubled, but Griffin left him on second with a strikeout.

Creane had retired 6-of-7 batters (error) in the first two innings.

Foran scored a run in the third. Matt Kennedy walked and Gosselin singled.

Creane got a fly out, before Flynn got an RBI when his deflected grounder resulted in a fne play by Germanese as Kennedy crossed the plate.

Walker was looking to the bullpen in the fourth when Lawless opened the frame with a walk.

Matt Kennedy caught Flynn’s sac bunt attempt, but Germanese walked.

Walker stayed with Griffin and the left-hander struck out the next two batters.

Lanese doubled to right field for Foran’s second hit off Creane in the fourth.

Creane gloved Carbone’s grounder up the middle and retired Lanese 1-5-6 with Garrett Tutlis making the tag.

Justin DeEll walked but Creane got a fly ball out and then notched his third strikeout.

Creane pitched out of a jam caused by walks to Heenan and Wootton in the fifth.

Lanese robbed Fratello of extra bases with a shoestring catch to open the sixth.

DeEll reached on a one-out error in the home sixth, before Tutlis’ bare-handed catch at second on a fielder’s choice grounder got the force out. Creane struck out his sixth batter to end the inning.

“Both sides made plays,” Law coach Greg Simler said. “It’s a tough one. They got the hits when they needed them.”

Foran (2-1) will host Branford on Tuesday. Law (2-2) is home to East Haven on Wednesday.