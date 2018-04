Paintings by Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be on display through April 30 at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. The art exhibit is free and open to the public.

Viewing hours are Monday through Thursday, 10-8, Friday and Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

More information is available at stratfordlibrary.org or 203-385-4162.