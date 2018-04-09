Milford Mirror

Watch Thursday: ‘A Call to Men’ educator talks mission on Straight Talk with Tracey

By Kate Czaplinski on April 9, 2018 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider ·

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, what role men can men play in preventing violence and discrimination against women?

This month’s new episode of Straight Talk with Tracey seeks to answer that question with a special guest from A Call to Men — an organization that educates men all over the world on building a healthy, respectful manhood.

Jay Taylor, a trainer with ACalltoMen.org, joins host Tracey Masella this Thursday, April 12 at noon to discuss the organization’s mission. Watch the show Thursday at noon on HAN.Network and all affiliated news websites. 

A Call to Men partners with schools, universities, corporations, government, social service agencies, military installations, communities to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.  

Taylor discusses breaking out of “The Man Box” — the rigid, traditional notions of masculinity — and how that narrow view of manhood can negatively impact boys and men. Taylor provides steps every man can take to make a positive difference.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.network and all HAN’s affiliated community news sites.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics? Please email your show ideas, comments or questions to [email protected].

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Watch: ‘Straight Talk’ focuses on LGBTQ community
  2. Watch: Body image and self esteem focus of this month’s ‘Straight Talk’
  3. Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ highlights those who give back
  4. Watch: ‘Straight Talk’ on opioid addiction, using Narcan to save lives

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Michele Gregorio announces run for state Senate Next Post Connecticut, national gas prices remain flat compared to last week
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress