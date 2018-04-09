Milford Mirror

United Way names ‘Community Builders’

Dinner April 25 will honor award recipients

April 9, 2018

The United Way of Milford will hold its annual Community Builders Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, April 25, at Costa Azzurra Restaurant in Milford from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The United Way will honor individuals for outstanding service within the Milford community, as well as organizations and individuals who have contributed to the success of the 2017-18 campaign.

This year’s “Stars of Milford” honorees are:

Paul Otzel, Lifetime Achievement Award.
Brian Smith, Spirit of Milford Award.
Lucian Terranova, Meeting Critical Needs Award.
Pat McAllen, Strengthening Families Award.
Lloyd Jacobs, Champion of Caring Award.
Lily Pisano, Distinguished Service Award.
Celeste Lohrenz, Nurturing Children Award.
Ethan Skuches, Youth Leadership Award.

Tickets are $40 and can be obtained by contacting the United Way of Milford 203-874-6791 or [email protected]

