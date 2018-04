Extended transfer station hours begin Saturday, April 14, and run through mid-December.

The extended hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Regular weekday hours will remain the same — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program is for Milford residents only. The extended hours do not apply to commercial haulers. Visitors to the transfer station will be asked to present their vehicle registration at the gate.

The transfer station is located at 755 Oronoque Rd.