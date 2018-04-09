Boys track and field: Lawmen open season with victory

Jordan Beck, Mike Plaskon and Alex Fisk each took home a pair of first-place finished when the Jonathan Law boys track and field team defeated Guilford High, 100-50.

Beck won the 110 high hurdles (15.8) and the 300 IM (44.4) in the season opener for coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen.

Plaskon was best in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter run.

Fisk won the long jump and triple jump.

Dean Pettway was first in the high jump.

Leading the way in the field events with first-place finishes were Sheldon Gargano (shot put), Ethan Deer (pole vault) and Storm Furtado (discus).

Earning firsts for Law at the 42nd annual Hammonasset Freshman Invitational on Saturday were Naheim Washington (100), Vaughn Owens (shot put) and the 4×100 relay team of Chris Wootton, Ethan Harrigan, Spencer Deer and Washington.

Owens was second in the discus, Deep was third in the long jump, Wootton third in the 800 and Jon Contaxis fifth in the 800.

Wootton, Contaxis, Harrigan and Washington were third in the 4×400 relay.

Law will host Foran and Fairfield Prep Tuesday at 3:45.

Law vs. Guilford

4×800 Law 8:49 (Matt Marino, Jon Vitale, Chris Wootton, Tyler MeKenna-Hansen), 4×100 Law (44.5) (Alex Lazar, Naheim Washington, Ethan Saley, Mike Plaskon), 110HH Law 15.8 (Jordan Beck), 100m Law (Plaskon), 1600m Guilford 4:59, 400m Guilford 52.5, 300 IM 44.4 (Beck), 800m Guilford 2:09, 200m Law 23.6 (Plaskon), 3200m Guilford 10:50, Long Jump Law 20-3 (Alex Fisk), Shot Put Law 40-6 (Sheldon Gargano), High Jump Law 5-8 (Dean Pettway), Pole Vault Law 9-0 (Ethan Deer), Triple Jump Law 37-10 (Fisk), Discus Law 111-7 (Storm Furtado), Jav Guilford 111-7, 4×400 Guilford 3:44