Law freshmen excel at 42nd Hammonasset Invitational

In his nearly 40 years as the girls track and field coach at Jonathan Law High School, Linwood Schulte has seen his share of outstanding freshman classes come through his program.

After Saturday’s 42nd annual Hammonasset Freshman Invitational, it’s clear his has another outstanding group in his program.

Led by individual first-place finishes by Adriana Bruno and Hanna Broderick, and victories in the 4×400 and 4×800 relays, Law enjoyed a solid the future-is-bright day.

Bruno won the 100-meter hurdles in 20.24 seconds, took second in the long jump (14-feet-9) and was part of the second-place 400-meter relay team that also included Brooke Dillman, Julia Satterlee and Ashley Shaw.

Broderick, meanwhile, won the high jump (4-4) and was third in the triple jump (28-6.5).

The 4×400 relay included Alexis Voytek, Katelyn Konareski, Hannah Rascoll and Midori Hughes and won the event by more than 15 seconds in 4:46.33.

The same quartet teamed together to run away from the field in the 4×800, capturing the event in 11:18.15, an amazing 36 seconds ahead of second place.

Kaylee Brotherton, coming off an impressive freshman cross country season, wrapped up the top-three finishes for the Law girls, taking third in the 800 meters in 2:47.34.