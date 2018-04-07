Boys lacrosse: Lawmen turn back Notre Dame Lancers

Senior attacker Cole Egersheim scored five goals and sophomore Colby Casey added three along with two assists on Saturday when the Jonathan Law boys lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield, 10-8, in Milford.

Leading 9-8 with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter, the Lawmen got a man-advantage goal from Santiago Palacio that gave them enough separation to go on to their second win against a lone loss.

“I thought our set offense and our set defense were very good today,” said Law coach Mike Forget. “We still need to work on our transition. Most of their goals were scored when we didn’t get back quickly enough to defend.”

The 0-3 Lancers got two goals each from Chris Becker, Charlie Goodrich, Brad Mazzone and Patrick Milner.

Law out shot the Lancers, 38-33.

ND goalie Damien Biddone made seven saves while Law sophomore goalie Brett Pisani turned aside nine.

Law will play again on Monday afternoon against Hamden.