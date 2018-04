The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team defeated Wolcott High, 13-1, on Saturday.

Olivia Keator scored four goals and had three assists for coach Lynette Martinez and the Lady Lawmen (1-1).

Andria Torres scored two goals and had four assists.

Colleen Goodwin scored three goals and an assist.

Jordyn Konlian had two goals, Laura Dennigan one and Kate McNellis one.

Eryn Mower had an assist.

Stella Patrick made 10 saves.