The Jonathan Law baseball team defeated host Bridgeport Central, 15-7, on Saturday.

Coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen are now 2-1.

They will visit Foran High (1-1) on Monday at 3:45.

Carl Maxwell had three hits.

Dave Flynn, Vin Schulte and Colby Primavera each drove in two runs.

Zach Merchant came on in relief in the fourth inning and got the victory.