Boys lacrosse: Foran High defeats North Branford

The Foran High boys lacrosse team defeated North Branford, 13-7, at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Saturday.

“I thought we were sloppy early when we fell behind (2-0),” Lion coach Brian Adkins said. “We buckled down. Teddy (Mauro) is a first-year face-off specialist and played well. And, Sean O’Connor (nine saves) was strong in goal. This was a good bounce back win (from a 13-4 loss to Daniel Hand in opener).”

Down 2-0 to the T-Birds, Andrew Janik scored on an isolation play before Matt Davidson took a feed from Will Mauro and knotted the game with 6:42 left in the opening quarter. The second tally came after Matt Gilebbi forced a turnover.

Foran, with Teddy Mauro winning 7-of-8 faceoffs, outscored the visitors 6-3 in the second period.

Will Mairo, from Ethan McVoy, made it 3-2 at 9:42.

It was 4-2 when Zac Cleary buried a pass from Davidson into the back of the net.

The next two Lion goals came in quick succession.

Will Mauro (four goals, assist) split a pair of defenders after circling the frame and scored while going to the turf at 6:49.

Eight seconds later, Teddy Mauro made a rush off the draw and found McVoy for a one-timer that beat the talented Xavior Montanaro (nine saves).

A great shot by North Branford’s Alex Clinton ended the skein with 5:32 left in the half.

Nicolas Propel forced a T-Bird turnover, was fouled, and on the ensuing possession McVoy scored unassisted from a tough angle.

Tyler Dinapoli and Jacob Montanaro scored to bring the T-Birds back, but Cleary fired home a one-hopper with 5.6 left before intermission.

The third period was slowed by numerous foul calls.

Foran won the session, 11-6, with McVoy, Cleary and Will Mauro scoring Lion goals.

Cleary (four goals) and McVoy (three goals, three assists) completed the scoring for Foran early in the final stanza.