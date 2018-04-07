Milford Mirror

Baseball: Foran Lions defeat Stamford Knights

By Milford Mirror on April 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High baseball team put together a pair of four-run innings to defeat host Stamford High, 8-4, on Saturday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions scored four runs in each the first and fourth innings.

Kevin Lanese had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

James Carbone singled, doubled and plated a pair of runs.

Shane McCone had two hits, including a double.

Tyler Griffin had an RBI.

John Shannon got the pitching win.

Stamford scored a run in the first and five in the second.

Foran opened its season with a 10-0 loss to Daniel Hand.

The Lions (1-1) will host Jonathan Law (2-1) on Monday at 3:45.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Baseball: Foran defeats Watertown, to play for title
  2. Baseball: Foran Lions win first state title
  3. Baseball: Lanese wins it for Foran
  4. Baseball: Xavier tops Lions

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: Hope springs eternal Next Post Boys lacrosse: Foran High defeats North Branford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress