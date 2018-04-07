Baseball: Foran Lions defeat Stamford Knights

The Foran High baseball team put together a pair of four-run innings to defeat host Stamford High, 8-4, on Saturday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions scored four runs in each the first and fourth innings.

Kevin Lanese had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

James Carbone singled, doubled and plated a pair of runs.

Shane McCone had two hits, including a double.

Tyler Griffin had an RBI.

John Shannon got the pitching win.

Stamford scored a run in the first and five in the second.

Foran opened its season with a 10-0 loss to Daniel Hand.

The Lions (1-1) will host Jonathan Law (2-1) on Monday at 3:45.