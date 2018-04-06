Baseball: Lawmen fall to Bunnell Bulldogs

The Jonathan Law baseball team saw visiting Bunnell High rally back from a 3-1 deficit to win a 4-3 decision on Friday.

Law scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Bunnell’s Colin Richards hit the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning.

Tyler Vancho pitched six-innings of one-hit ball, as Bulldog coach Juan Lopez notched his first career win.

Vancho struck out six batters and allowed two earned runs.

Justin Herrera doubled in the sixth inning to set up a two-run rally.

Alex Koletar pitched the seventh to get the save.

In the sixth inning, Law’s Carl Maxwell had the only hit off Vancho.

Law is 1-1.