Girls track and field: Foran Lions open season

The Foran High girls track and field team dropped decisions to Amity High and Sheehan High on Thursday.

Posting wins for coach Rick Raucci’s Lions were Tessa Malesky in the 300 intermediate hurdles (56.93), Abigail Huebner in the high jump (4-8) and Pauline Hernandez in the 800-meter run (2:42).

Amity 100, Foran 48; 4×800 Relay: Amity 11:23; 4×100 Relay Amity 52.32; 100 Hurdles Connolly (S) 19.64; 100: Zielinski (A) 13.27; 1600 Brown (S) 5.41; 400: Mansfield (S) 65.1; 300 IH Malesky (F) 56.93; High Jump Huebner (F) 4-8; 800: Fernandez (F) 2:42; 200 Resch (S) 27.63; 3200: Brown (S) 12:22; Triple Jump Tolentino (S) 31-9; Javelin Abzigian (A) 102-9; Discus McCarthy (S) 103-11; Long Jump Holentino (S) 15-3; Pole Vault Phoenix (S) 9-6; Shot put Morrill (S) 28-2.5