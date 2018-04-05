Basketball: Lynch Law defeats SBC Restaurant for Woznick title

Behind a balanced scoring effort, Lynch Law cruised to a 71-58 win over SBC Restaurant in the finals of the Milford Recreation Department’s Ken Woznick Postseason Tier 1 Playoff Championship on Thursday night.

Coach Tom Lynch’s squad trailed just once in the contest — following a game-opening basket by SBC’s Trent Western — in hoisting its 10th league title since the 1994-95 season.

The fifth-seeded Lawmen, who knocked off top-seeded Eli’s Tavern in the semifinals, were paced by Gene Pettway’s 19 points. Marcus Cox added 16 points, Keith Bullock 13, Hakeem Hall 12 and Andre Bagot 11.

Mark Palmieri led the way with 18 markers for third-seeded SBC, which defeated seventh-seed Carp Energy in its semifinal matchup. Brian Givens tallied 16 points and Fred Payen had 10.

Following the Western (nine points) game-opening field goal, the Lawmen responded with a 10-0 run capped by a pair of free throws from Hall. From there, they never looked back.

Palmieri’s 3-pointer narrowed the gap to 16-15 for SBC, but Lynch Law used a late 10-2 burst to take a double-digit halftime advantage. Cox, who scored 13 of 16 Lynch points in the opening frame, knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left to stake Lynch to a 44-32 lead at the break.

Pettway then kicked off the second half with two layups, extending the Lynch cushion to 49-32 — its largest lead of the game — and leading to an SBC timeout.

Tim Macinanti connected on a 3-pointer on to ignite a 9-0 SBC flurry, before Bullock halted the run by hitting the front end of two free throws.

Hall then found Cox with a nifty pass in the paint for a layup to push the lead back to 11 points, 52-41.

Givens, who battled down low and on the perimeter all night, countered with a long-range jumper for SBC, trimming the margin to 52-44.

Lynch stayed in front the remainder of the contest by slowing the ball down on offense and relying on the steady play of Bullock, Hall and Pettway down low.

SBC got back within single digits for the final time when Macinanti converted a layup to make it 63-54.

From there, Lynch Law made 8-of-10 from the foul line over the final two minutes to seal the victory.