Boys tennis: Lawmen lose to Lyman Hall

The Jonathan Law boys tennis team lost a 6-1 decision to Lyman Hall on Thursday.

Kenny Wright won No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2, for coach Jared Dye’s Lawmen.

Singles: Jack Gaynor (LH) def. Sanskar Shah (Law) 6-1, 6-1; Corey Flynn (LH) def. Adarsh Santhilnathan (Law) 7-6 (10-4 tiebreaker), 6-4; Wright (Law) def. Zach Marchi-Guasp (LH 6-1, 6-2; )Fred Torres (LH) def. Amish Sikhinam (Law) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Adam Marchi-Guasp and Ryan Meagner (LH) def. Nick Dostal and Brian Zirkel (Law) 7-6, 6-2; Jared Cervero and Jake Lynn (LH) def. Rohan Manohar and Marcelo Silva (Law) 6-1, 6-2; and Collin Debaise and Brian Fernando (LH) def. Angel Santiago and Lucas Greifzu (Law) 7-5, 6-3.