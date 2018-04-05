Milford Mirror

Girls track: Law posts impressive numbers in opener

By Bill Bloxsom on April 5, 2018

Jonathan Law’s girls track and field team lost to Wilbur Cross (82-68) and Guilford (90-60) to open its season, but coach Linwood Schulte feels he has plenty to be proud of.

“We had some outstanding performances,” he said. “It began with a sweep of the pole vault by Lily Baldieri, Liz Lombardi and Holly Caldwell.

“Other winners against both schools were Samara Thacker, with state qualifying times in the 100 meters (13.0) and 200 meters (27.9). Shawna Winters threw a qualifying 107-9 in the discus, with the other double winner Olivia Kowalski in the javelin with a throw of 84-feet.”

Law also qualified the 4×800 team of Kaylee Brotherton,Alexis Voytek, Midori Hughesand Grace Wootton,  along with the 4X100 of Holly Caldwell, Dominicka Michnick, Rhea Grant and Samara Thacker.

Schulte also got a pleasant surprise as freshman Andiana Bruno jumped 15-2 to qualify for states in her first track meet.

