Softball: Lady Lawmen score nine runs in sixth

By Milford Mirror on April 5, 2018

The Jonathan Law softball team twice battled back from deficits to defeat Lyman Hall of Wallingford, 13-12, on Thursday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen won their season opener behind a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kacy O’Connor led an 18-hit attack with two home runs, including a grand slam to cap the sixth-inning comeback. She also had a double.

Gina Boccamazzo added three hits and three RBIs.

Ally Stein, Skyler Bender, Emily Morey and Erica Boehm all had two hits a piece.

The visiting Trojans (1-1), scored four runs in the third and four more in the fifth to go on top 8-2.

Law rallied to lead 9-8 with a five-run fifth, but in the sixth Lyman Hall posted another four runs.

Brianna Buccitti got the win.

