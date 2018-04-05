Softball: Lady Lawmen score nine runs in sixth

The Jonathan Law softball team twice battled back from deficits to defeat Lyman Hall of Wallingford, 13-12, on Thursday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen won their season opener behind a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kacy O’Connor led an 18-hit attack with two home runs, including a grand slam to cap the sixth-inning comeback. She also had a double.

Gina Boccamazzo added three hits and three RBIs.

Ally Stein, Skyler Bender, Emily Morey and Erica Boehm all had two hits a piece.

The visiting Trojans (1-1), scored four runs in the third and four more in the fifth to go on top 8-2.

Law rallied to lead 9-8 with a five-run fifth, but in the sixth Lyman Hall posted another four runs.

Brianna Buccitti got the win.