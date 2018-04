The Foran High girls lacrosse team lost to Mercy of Middletown, 19-6, on Thursday.

Samantha O’Neill scored two goals for coach John Connor’s Lions.

Haley Byers, Hailey McGinnis (assist), Mikayla Perry and Emily Kwalek each scored goals.

Shea Phelan made six saves.

Mercy was led by Meg McClellar (six goals), Jordyn Masse (four goals), Marianna Torenzio (three goals), Mia Carbone (three goals) and Bridget Weri (three goals).