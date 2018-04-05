Breakfast, clothing drive this weekend benefits Houston mission

Community members are invited to donate gently-used clothing and household items at the Senior Pilgrim Fellowship’s first annual FUNDrive, to be held Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at the First United Church of Christ parking lot, 46 West Main St.

The drive’s goal is to raise $2,000 in funds to support the Youth Group’s upcoming mission trip to help Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts. Acceptable donations include clothing, shoes, accessories, linens and soft household items — no furniture.

Youth Advisor Pete DeLucia has served on six mission trips with the youth. DeLucia said of last summer’s service trip, “The youth amazed me once again: with their exuberance, their fellowship, their humor, and their work. Everyone did really good work in helping a family get closer to coming back home.”

The need in Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey is daunting. The group wants to help.

All goods collected through the FUNDrive are sold to Savers, the parent company to thrift stores like Value Village, Unique and Savers. They pay by the pound for every qualifying donation received. In turn, these items help keep their floors freshly stocked.

About Senior Pilgrim Fellowship of First UCC Milford

The youth group has been around a long time in this church, founded 379 years ago. The members focus on service, faith, fellowship and support. They include students from high schools in Milford and neighboring towns and a group of advisors.

Breakfast

Breakfast will be available during the drop-off time. Breakfast sandwiches will be $2 and $3.