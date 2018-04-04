Milford Mirror

Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions lose to Hand Tigers

By Milford Mirror on April 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High’s boys lacrosse team lost its season opener, 13-4, to Daniel Hand on Wednesday.

The match was tied at 3-all after one period before the Tigers took leads of 6-3 at the half and 11-3 after three.

Ethan McVoy had a goal and an assist for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions.

Matt Davidson, Zac Cleary and Max Tavitian each had goals.

Sean O’Connor stopped 14 shots.

Leading Hand were Tom Swank (six goals), Nate Palumbo (two goals), Tom Ferrick (two goals) and Sean Scully (two goals).

Griffin Fitzmaurice had seven saves.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Foran evens mark with 19-2 triumph
  2. Boys lacrosse: Foran topples Law
  3. Boys lacrosse: Lions hold off Red Devils, 12-8
  4. Swimming & diving: Foran’s MacDonald sets school record

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Murphy: Community voices vital to solving opioid crisis Next Post Milford Eagles Pop Warner honored for academic achievement
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress