Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions lose to Hand Tigers

Foran High’s boys lacrosse team lost its season opener, 13-4, to Daniel Hand on Wednesday.

The match was tied at 3-all after one period before the Tigers took leads of 6-3 at the half and 11-3 after three.

Ethan McVoy had a goal and an assist for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions.

Matt Davidson, Zac Cleary and Max Tavitian each had goals.

Sean O’Connor stopped 14 shots.

Leading Hand were Tom Swank (six goals), Nate Palumbo (two goals), Tom Ferrick (two goals) and Sean Scully (two goals).

Griffin Fitzmaurice had seven saves.