Movie Menu: Casino, Gravity, Annie Hall, Dear Heart and more

By Mark Schumann on April 6, 2018

Making movies is a team sport as some of our favorite classics prove time and time again.

This weekend, enjoy these examples of lasting movie partnerships on cable and broadcast television.

Friday, April 6

Woman of the Year (1942)

Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn begin a legendary partnership, on and off screen, in this Oscar-winning comedy about strong personalities looking for a way to connect.

6 p.m., TCM

Casino (1995)

Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone savor the hazards of romantic relationships inside the world of Las Vegas mobsters. Stone snagged a much-deserved Oscar nomination.

8 p.m., VH-1

Saturday, April 7

Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney wander through space with a belief that, no matter how challenging the moment, tomorrow may turn out better than we fear.

11:30 a.m., FX

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez try to find common ground in this funnier-than-it-should-be comedy about an overbearing mother who wants to protect her son. From her.

4:05 p.m., E!

Jurassic Park (1963)

Laura Dern and Sam Neill remind us that, when visiting a theme park filled with dinosaurs, hope for the best and prepare for the worst. A classic from Steven Spielberg.

8 p.m., Syfy

Sunday, April 8

Annie Hall (1977)

Woody Allen and Diane Keaton make us believe in the possibilities of people who talk in one-liners, chase lobsters around a kitchen and drive a VW through Brooklyn. An Oscar winner.

11:45 a.m., TCM

Lover Come Back (1961)

Rock Hudson and Doris Day reunite – after the success of Pillow Talk – in this edgy (for the moment) comedy about a romantic relationship that tries to skirt convention.

1:30 p.m., TCM

How the West Was Won (1963)

James Stewart and Debbie Reynolds head an all-star cast in a magnificent tribute to the spirit that conquered the American West more than a century ago.

2 p.m., Sundance

Dear Heart (1964)

Glenn Ford and Geraldine Page shine as would-be romantics in Manhattan who begin to wonder if they can overcome their differences. Angela Lansbury walks away with the movie.

3:30 p.m., TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins believe in the power of positive thinking – and action – in this Oscar-nominated look at men who hold on to hope while spending years behind bars.

7 p.m., USA

