Staneski announces plans to run for state Senate seat

Republican State Rep. Pam Staneski has announced she is throwing her hat in the ring to run for State Senate representing the 14th District, which comprises Milford and Orange and includes portions of West Haven and Woodbridge.

Staneski said it has been an honor to serve the 119th District for the last two terms.

“I believe in representative government and when I was first elected in 2014 I made a promise to keep the people of the 119th district informed on state matters, seek their input, and be a voice for them in Hartford. I make that same promise to the people of the 14th State Senate district.”

Currently serving her second term in the state House of Representatives, Staneski is a member of the legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations Committee and the Public Health Committee. She is also the lead House Republican on the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee.

She is a member of four bipartisan coalitions, the Manufacturing caucus, Fire/EMS caucus, Tourism caucus, and the Individuals with Developmental Disability group.

During her legislative tenure, Staneski worked with the Milford delegation to push for what she described as the first real reform to the (8-30g) affordable housing statutes in over 20 years.

She stood with Senator Gayle Slossberg and the Milford delegation to fight the expansion at Silver Sands Park.

“Although we are from different political parties and don’t always agree on every issue, Sen. [Gayle] Slossberg is someone who is always meticulously prepared and puts her district and its people first,” Staneski said in a press release announcing her candidacy. “I have tried to emulate those essential qualities as a State Representative and hope to continue that fighting spirit as your next Senator.”

She pointed out that she has also advocated for changes in the Medicaid reimbursement rate for local assisted living facilities, sponsored legislation to help students with dyslexia, spoken out against legislation that would have hurt the Boys & Girls Club of Milford’s after school program and encouraged policies to promote manufacturing and the state’s technical high schools.

Staneski also said she has testified in support of the shellfish industry and stood strong for the developmentally disabled. She said she has been an outspoken supporter on veterans issues, and was named the 2016 American Legion Legislator of the Year.

“Constituent service is important to me — that is my job, to work for and on behalf of the people of the 119th — and that includes continuing to fight for structural changes in the way state finances are run,” she said.