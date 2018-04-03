Boys & Girls Village plans nautical fundraising event

The inaugural Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support, will take place Thursday, June 7, to benefit Boys & Girls Village.

The event will take place at the Black Rock Yacht Club in Bridgeport. There will be cocktails, music, food, speakers and more. The event celebrates client success and the growth of the Boys & Girls Village organization.

“In the spirit of our organization’s dynamism, we invite the community to come be a part of an entirely new event that celebrates progress,” said Steven M. Kant, M.D., President and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “It will be an evening of fun, inspiration and heart, in a beautiful seaside setting.”

Tickets cost $150, and go on sale Monday, April 9. Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more, or to buy tickets. A variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are currently available.

Proceeds from the evening will raise funds for at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

For 76 years, Boys & Girls Village, Inc. has been one of Connecticut’s leading providers of behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services for at-risk youth and their families.