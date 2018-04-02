Obituary: James Arthur Trowbridge, 76, of Milford

James Arthur Trowbridge, age 76, of Milford, Connecticut, passed away at Yale Smilow Hospital on January 7, 2018.

Jim was born in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Arthur T. and Dorothy Brandt Trowbridge. He was raised in Wallingford, Connecticut and graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School in 1959 and Fairfield University in 1963. He graduated from Georgetown University Law School in 1966.

Jim is survived by his sister, Rosemary Trowbridge, brothers, Donald and Kevin Trowbridge, and two beloved nieces, Angela and Jennifer Trowbridge.

When he was young, Jim kept busy on a paper route delivering the New Haven Register. He also served as a Boy Scout, and was awarded the Rev. Richard P. Morrissey Scholarship to Attend Fairfield Preparatory School.

From 1969 to 1973, Jim was the Director of Bridgeport Legal Services, Incorporated. He engaged in the General Practice of Law thereafter and was appointed an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Bridgeport Law School in 1979. When the Bridgeport School of Law was assumed by Quinnipiac University School of Law in 1991, he continued as a Professor until 2006. That year, he was named Professor Emeritus of Law. Throughout his professional career, Jim taught Legal Ethics and founded the Civil Clinic at the law schools.

A proud son of Connecticut, Jim was an active member of the community. Jim served on the Board of Directors of Connecticut Legal Services, Inc., the Area Council of the City of Milford, Connecticut and the City of Milford Ethics Commission. He was a longtime Member of the Connecticut Bar Association and was the longest serving Member on its Committee on Professional Ethics, having served since 1973. He was the Chairman from 1983 to 1987. He was a Charter Member of the James W. Cooper Fellows of the Connecticut Bar Foundation. Jim also served as a Member of the Connecticut National Guard and was a Member of the Fairfield University President’s Circle.

Jim was an avid sailor in Black Rock and later in Milford. He was also a sports car, railroad and aviation enthusiast. As an active railroad modeler, he was a Member of the New Haven & Derby Model Railroad Club, as well as the Milford Senior Center Model Railroad Club. Jim was a member of the Alfa Romeo Club of New England. He enjoyed touring the roads of Connecticut in his vintage and in his new Alfas. Jim also had much affection for animals and nature, and was fond of birdwatching and loving his own cats at home.

Jim will be missed by his family, friends, fellow attorneys, members of the Connecticut Judiciary, law school faculty, staff and students, and will be remembered with respect and affection.

A Celebration of Life will be held on SUNDAY, APRIL 15th, at 2:00PM, at THE LAW SCHOOL, QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY NORTH CAMPUS, 370 Bassett Road, North Haven, CT 06473.

In lieu of flowers donations are welcome in Jim’s memory to Southern Poverty Law Center or Lambda Legal.

To leave and online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.