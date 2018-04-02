Easter Sunday fire damages Milford residence

Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire Sunday evening that severely damaged a single family home on Naugatuck Avenue.

Fire dispatchers received a 911 call at about 6:27 p.m. reporting a fire on the front porch of the home located at 903 Naugatuck Ave. Firefighters were clearing an incident in a nearby area and arrived on the scene within three minutes of being dispatched.

The first arriving units encountered a large volume of fire on the first floor that was extending up into the second floor of the 2.5-story home, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. A hose line was quickly advanced into the structure in an effort to suppress the fire. However, strong winds fueled the progression of the fire into the second floor and attic areas of the residence.

Firefighters fought the stubborn blaze more than 45 minutes, Fabrizi said.

“The majority of the house suffered severe damage, leaving the home uninhabitable for the three occupants,” he said.

One of the residents had tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived. Fabrizi said that caused a delay in reporting the fire.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Both were treated on the scene by fire department paramedics and transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation. Additional information on their condition was not available.

A Milford Red Cross representative arrived to provide assistance for the displaced occupants. Milford’s Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the incident.

“When a structure fire occurs, it is imperative to evacuate the residence and call 911 from outside of the building,” Fabrizi said. “Attempts to extinguish the fire should be left to properly trained and equipped fire personnel.”

He also reminded residents to make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.