Girls lacrosse: Foran’s Sam O’Neill nets game winner late

Samantha O’Neill scored a goal with 24 seconds left to lift the Foran High girls lacrosse team to a 13-12 victory over West Haven on Saturday.

O’Neill finished with eight goals for coach John Connors and the Lions in their season opener.

Haley Byers and Hailey McGinnis had two goals each.

Emily Kwalek had a goal and two assists.

Eva Knudsen had three assists and Cassie Bennett tacked on a helper.

Shea Phelan made 14 saves.

Madisyn Crotta and Regan Holly each had three goals for the Westies, who had a 6-5 lead at the half.