Milford Mirror

P&Z April 3 meeting canceled

By Milford Mirror on March 30, 2018 in Lead News ·

The City of Milford Planning and Zoning Board meeting scheduled for April 3 has been canceled.

The next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board will be on April 17.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Zoning action includes OK for shoreline home rebuilds, and downtown lease
  2. Scott Marlow elected P&Z chairman
  3. Milford P&Z has busy agenda Dec. 5
  4. Day care center approved for Meadow Street

Tags: ,

Previous Post Reel Dad: The mystery of The Greatest Showman Next Post Eversource to string new lines with helicopter
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress