P&Z April 3 meeting canceled

The City of Milford Planning and Zoning Board meeting scheduled for April 3 has been canceled.
The next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board will be on April 17.
The City of Milford Planning and Zoning Board meeting scheduled for April 3 has been canceled.
The next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board will be on April 17.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484