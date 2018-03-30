Milford Mirror

Woman charged for driving to crime scene

March 30, 2018 in Lead News, Police & Fire

A West Haven woman was arrested on a warrant March 29 for the role she allegedly played in burglarizing a Milford package store.

Alicia Sheremeta, 30, of 98 Brown St.,, West Haven, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.

Police said Sheremeta is accused of driving a man to Wines and More liquor store, 5 Eastern Steel Rd.,, where he caused approximately $2,000 worth of damage to the building and stole approximately $1,700 worth of alcohol.

Bond was set at $5,000 for an April 24  court date.

