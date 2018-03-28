Pop Warner: Forty-five athletes earn New England All American honors

The Milford Eagles Pop Warner Football and Cheer program will be honored for academic excellence with a meeting at City Hall with Mayor Ben Blake and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Elizabeth Feser on Wednesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Forty-five members of the Milford Eagles tackle football and cheerleading teams were awarded the Pop Warner New England All-American Award, ranking Milford highest in all 19 Associations from the Southern Connecticut League.
To qualify for the award students must participate in our program, have maintained a GPA of 96 or higher for the 2016-2017 school year across 5 academic disciplines, and be in 5th grade or higher this year.
Eighth-grader David Gaetano was selected to earn the special designation as All American First Team Senior Scholar and was awarded a $500 New England Region Scholarship based on a combined score for GPA and community service.
2018 New England All-American Awardees
Jack Beaupre
Hailey Boyle
Kari Boyle
Mason Bryant
Sadie Cella
Kendall Crosdale
Victoria DePoto
Zachary Dillon
Hannah Engel
Brady Flechtner
David Gaetano
Gianni Gagliardi
Natalia Gagliardi
Emma Honcz
Luke Iaffaldano
Caroline Janik
Mallory Janik
Abigail Jordan
Alyssa Joye
Rylie Keller
Kelsey Kiely
Benjamin Kraft
Samantha Lavallee
John Lorenti
William MacKnight
Megan McTigue
Sakshi Mehta
Evan Nash
Matthew Nolan
Anna Paul
Constantino Pavlat
Brandon Payne
Elle Philpott
Walter Piechota
Kyle Pokornowski
Mackenzie Posey
Zachary Queiroz
Joseph Sansone
Justin Simoncek
Riley Simons
Kaitlyn Smith
Sage Sonsini
Allison Stefan
Katelynn Varga
Serina Woolsey
All awardees were invited to attend the New England Regional Scholar Weekend on March 16-17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. A dinner and awards ceremony kicked off the event, followed by the opportunity to participate in a guided tour of the stadium and the Hall of Fame.
All attendees were invited to take a chance at winning Patriots memorabilia, including a signed football from Tom Brady, and meet with Patriot’s player Steve Brock, who emceed the event.
Enrollment for the fall 2018 season for Milford Eagles Tackle Football, Cheerleading and Flag Football is now open. Please visit mepwsite.org.