Pop Warner: Forty-five athletes earn New England All American honors

The Milford Eagles Pop Warner Football and Cheer program will be honored for academic excellence with a meeting at City Hall with Mayor Ben Blake and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Elizabeth Feser on Wednesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Forty-five members of the Milford Eagles tackle football and cheerleading teams were awarded the Pop Warner New England All-American Award, ranking Milford highest in all 19 Associations from the Southern Connecticut League.

To qualify for the award students must participate in our program, have maintained a GPA of 96 or higher for the 2016-2017 school year across 5 academic disciplines, and be in 5th grade or higher this year.

Eighth-grader David Gaetano was selected to earn the special designation as All American First Team Senior Scholar and was awarded a $500 New England Region Scholarship based on a combined score for GPA and community service.

2018 New England All-American Awardees

Jack Beaupre

Hailey Boyle

Kari Boyle

Mason Bryant

Sadie Cella

Kendall Crosdale

Victoria DePoto

Zachary Dillon

Hannah Engel

Brady Flechtner

David Gaetano

Gianni Gagliardi

Natalia Gagliardi

Emma Honcz

Luke Iaffaldano

Caroline Janik

Mallory Janik

Abigail Jordan

Alyssa Joye

Rylie Keller

Kelsey Kiely

Benjamin Kraft

Samantha Lavallee

John Lorenti

William MacKnight

Megan McTigue

Sakshi Mehta

Evan Nash

Matthew Nolan

Anna Paul

Constantino Pavlat

Brandon Payne

Elle Philpott

Walter Piechota

Kyle Pokornowski

Mackenzie Posey

Zachary Queiroz

Joseph Sansone

Justin Simoncek

Riley Simons

Kaitlyn Smith

Sage Sonsini

Allison Stefan

Katelynn Varga

Serina Woolsey

All awardees were invited to attend the New England Regional Scholar Weekend on March 16-17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. A dinner and awards ceremony kicked off the event, followed by the opportunity to participate in a guided tour of the stadium and the Hall of Fame.

All attendees were invited to take a chance at winning Patriots memorabilia, including a signed football from Tom Brady, and meet with Patriot’s player Steve Brock, who emceed the event.

Enrollment for the fall 2018 season for Milford Eagles Tackle Football, Cheerleading and Flag Football is now open. Please visit mepwsite.org.