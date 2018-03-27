Third Chair-ity Auction planned in June

The Milford Education Foundation (MEF) will hold its third Chair-ity Auction Friday, June 22. There will be a kickoff event on Wednesday, May 16, at Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

At the kickoff event, 14 Adirondack chairs that were built by Milford Public school students and decorated by youth groups will be unveiled.

The youth groups engaged in painting the chairs include both Foran and Law’s Interact clubs, a group from the Academy, West Shore Middle School’s Wave, Foran’s Natural Helpers club, the YMCA, Harborside Middle School’s STEAM Club, Law’s AP art classes, the Boys and Girls Club, East Shore Middle School, and Camp Happiness.

At the kickoff event the designers will share their inspirations for the chairs they created. After the event, the 14 chairs will be located around the city and the culminating event will be the actual Chair-ity auction on Friday, June 22, at the Milford Yacht Club.

Only 150 tickets are available for this event and tickets can be purchased through the MEF website (MilfordEdFoundation.org).

“This fundraiser for the MEF is one that brings together in a wonderful way so many parts of our great city,” said this year’s Chair-ity Auction Chairperson and Board Member Christina Prete. “The students build the chairs, various youth groups paint the chairs, establishments around the city display the chairs and local businesses support [the event] with sponsorships and silent auction items.”

Proceeds of the MEF charity event will help to expand its Teacher Mini Grant program. Since its start in 2013, the foundation’s mini grant program has awarded nearly $50,000 to Milford Public Schools teachers.

The Milford Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity devoted to promoting innovation, creativity, and excellence in education for children and the community. Learn more about the Foundation or make a donation at MilfordEdFoundation.org.