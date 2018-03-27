New Beth-El director named: Jennifer Paradis

Beth-El Center’s Board of Directors has named a new executive director: Jennifer Paradis will replace Toni Dolan, who will be retiring on June 1.

Paradis has committed her career to the non-profit sector, serving in a variety of roles for several community non-profits over the past decade with a drive to provide quality and efficient services to low-income individuals and families, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Most recently, Paradis has served as Beth-El Center’s Director of Programs and Facilities since June of 2015. She updated internal organizational systems which have maximized and increased shelter and soup kitchen program outcomes, the release states. She’s also responsible for creating a staff development and training program which ensures that residents and patrons of the homeless shelter and soup kitchen receive high quality, informed services.

“I am so incredibly proud of the work we do every day at the Beth-El Center,” Paradis said. “Toni Dolan’s leadership has provided this agency with the solid foundation needed to continue our development and growth. Our commitment to our mission is unwavering and I am honored to be able to lead such a passionate and educated team.”

According to Beth-El Center Board Chairman, Ed Davies, “When Jennifer joined the team at the Beth-El Center we knew that we had found a passionate and gifted program director. Under Toni Dolan’s leadership, her growth, commitment and ability to identify and solve problems has been apparent. It was not difficult for the search committee to see that Jennifer is the right person to step into the role of executive director. The board is looking forward to working with her in our quest to end hunger and homelessness.”

Paradis has a bachelor degree in sociology and applied social relations from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University with a concentration in nonprofit management.

The Beth-El Center serves individuals and families by providing temporary shelter and feeds up to 80 people daily in the soup kitchen. Clients include veterans, elderly and people working through unemployment, illness, catastrophic events, mental health and substance abuse issues. The Beth-El Center is located at 90 New Haven Avenue in Milford. Visit bethelmilford.org for more information.