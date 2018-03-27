Narcan training offered to public

Responding to the dramatic increase in opioid overdoses statewide, local agencies are partnering to offer critical life safety training to the public.

A training on Narcan (Naloxone) administration will be held on April 12, at 6 p.m., at United Way of Milford, 20 Evergreen Avenue in Milford. Narcan is an emergency treatment used to reverse life-threatening effects associated with an opioid overdose. This free training is open to the public.

Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/milfordnarcan. Light refreshments will be provided.

For questions or more information, contact Milford Prevention Council, 203-783-6676 or [email protected]