Jazz concert benefits music education

World renowned jazz musician and composer Jay Rowe will once again present the Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, featuring a slate of musicians who are considered to be the ‘gold standard’ in the smooth jazz genre.

Proceeds from this annual concert benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Over the past 16 years, Rowe has donated nearly $78,000 to the school district, thanks to the success of this annual event. Corporate sponsors for this year’s show are The Milford Bank, Barrett Outdoor Communications, and Courtney Honda of Milford.

The concert series features two separate artist line-ups:

On Friday, April 27, the concert features pianist David Benoit, saxophonist Marion Meadows, and guitarist Marc Antoine.

On Saturday, April 28, the concert features guitarist Matt Marshak, saxophonists Jessy J. and Paul Taylor. Nelson Rangell rounds out the group on saxophone and flute.

Tickets may be purchased for either – or both – nights.

The concert will take place at the Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River Street, Milford.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show time is 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 each for one night and $70 for both nights. The first 250 tickets sold are for reserved seating, and thereafter will be for general admission seating. Group discounts are also available.

A gift basket raffle will also be on tap during both evenings, with those additional proceeds going to the music program in the Milford school district, as well.

To purchase tickets

In-person from any of these local Milford outlets: Café Atlantique, 33 River St., The Canvas Patch, 5 River St., Milford Fine Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., and Arciuolo’s Shoes, 74 Broad St.

Online tickets may be purchased at 16thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

By mail, make checks/money orders payable to Smooth Jazz for Scholars Inc. Send payment, along with your name and other contact information to Smooth Jazz For Scholars Inc., P.O. Box 3723, Milford, CT 06460.

“I am so pleased to be able to bring a show of this quality to Milford for two nights – it gives residents the opportunity to see a first-rate festival-like performance right here in town,” Rowe said. “And, of course, I am so pleased to be able to contribute in this way to our schools – a district where I, myself, attended and learned the delights of music. To bring awareness and attention to the importance of music education is why we do this every year.”

For more information visit jayrowemusic.com or call 203-415-8878.