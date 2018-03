The St. Mary of Milford sixth grade junior varsity boys team won the state championship with a 48-45 overtime victory over St. Mary of Waterbury on March 18.

St. Mary will next compete in the Regional Tournament April 6-8.

The locals also won its division title at the 44th annual St. Mary School Milford Basketball Tournament by defeating Holy Trinity of Shelton, 52-32, in the championship game.