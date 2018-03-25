Senior Center calendar: March 26 to April 1

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Jean Kaluzynski Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

FREE TAX PROGRAMS

Please note: If the Milford School System is closed due to inclement weather and there is a two hour delay, the Center will open at 11:00 a.m. and if the school program is closed, the Senior Center will close as well.

The VITA Program will be providing free income tax preparations for all ages and low income families at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive on Sundays 12:00 pm. to 4:00 p.m. and Mondays 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to April 16. Participants can register by calling 211 and following the telephone prompts.

*The AARP Tax Program, provides free Income Tax preparation assistance for low and middle income tax payers of all ages with special attention to those 60 and older. The program will run February 1st to April 12th on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a. to 12:00 p.m. Participants are required to register by calling 203 877-5131.

MONDAY March 26, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Super Bingo- Lunch 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. VITA Free tax preparation

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 27, 2018

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. AARP Free Tax preparation and Thursdays until April 12

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “I liked My Live” by Abbi Fabischi- Last Tuesday of the month.

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Getting Stronger as you Age

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, March 28, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Aging in Place

THURSDAY, March 29 2018

*9:00 a.m.- 12:00 AARP Tax Program- every Tuesday and Thursday until April 12

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, March 30, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move and Connect

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 4th Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Yoga Dance every week.

3:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginners- Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.today

Sunday, April 1, 2018

The Milford Senior Center will be closed today in observance of Easter Sunday.

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU April 2- April 6

Monday, Baked fish with lemon and tartar sauce, potatoes, broccoli; Tuesday, Baked Manicotti, tossed salad, garlic bread; Wednesday, glazed pork roast, baked apples, mashed potatoes, carrots; Thursday, sliced turkey, sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce; Friday, garden salad, topped with grilled chicken and fresh fruit.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall! How about five days DC, NY Botanical Gardens, Castles and Historic Homes and Gardens, Tanglewood and the Berkshires, Cape May, Ocean City, Alexandra Bay, the Heart of the 1000 islands? Maybe a new casino adventure?

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please…

4/8 WIZARD of OZ @ The Bushnell…$88.00(snack bag incl) Back again & fabulous as ever, limited seats,

4/17 TRIBUTE TO THE DIVINE MISS M! @ Aqua Turf…$65.00 (lunch & more) Don’t miss the one!

Bette’s repertoire has something for everyone, Big Band, Swing, HipHop, Country, Blues, Dance & laughs

4/20 BUDDY HOLLY& The History of Rock’n’Roll @ Nelson Hall…$70.00 (lunch incl.) Go back in time to malt shops, your favorite girl, dancing to your favorite bands! An uncanny portrayal of the late Buddy Holly, leading up to legendary Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry and many more!

5/2 LOVE QUEST @ Ivoryton (lunch included) …$70.00 A New Comedy explores the journeys of 2 women in the perilous world of on-line dating! Finding a “normal man” is like finding “intelligent life” on another planet! You won’t stop laughing through this one! Don’t miss it!

5/24 WILL ROGERS FOLLIES @ Goodspeed (lunch incl)…$92.00 The rags-to-riches story of America’s beloved stage, screen and radio star bursts to life as a Ziegfeld Follies-style extravaganza. Family, fame and fate are center stage in Will’s rise from obscurity to stardom. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

6/3 LOVE NEVER DIES: The Phantom Returns @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) The sequel to The Phantom of the Opera (now closed on Broadway!).. Set 10 years later the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York… searching for his true love, Christine Daae.. You have no idea what is in store on this one!

6/24 ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan @ The Bushnell…$98.00 (snack bag included) get ready to be on your feet! The story, the music, the talent is sensational! Dance to smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, 1-2-3, Live for Loving You, Conga and many more…Selling fast!

HAMILTON (end December 2018 / early January 2019) No price, no date, no contract yet! Will let you know!

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

.

Much more coming for December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119