Maroney makes formal campaign announcement Monday

Former state representative and lifelong Milford resident James Maroney will formally announce his candidacy for Connecticut’s 14th Senate District Monday at 6 p.m. at Founders Walk.

Maroney, a Democrat, is vying for the seat currently held by Gayle Slossberg, the seven-term Democrat who, earlier this month, announced she will not run for re-election in November.

The 14th Senate District covers Milford, Orange, and parts of West Haven and Woodbridge. Maroney will be hosting a reception at the Stonebridge Restaurant, 50 Daniel St., following the announcement.