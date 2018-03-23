Milford Mirror

Maroney makes formal campaign announcement Monday

James Maroney

Former state representative and lifelong Milford resident James Maroney will formally announce his candidacy for Connecticut’s 14th Senate District Monday at 6 p.m. at Founders Walk.

Maroney, a Democrat, is vying for the seat currently held by Gayle Slossberg, the seven-term Democrat who, earlier this month, announced she will not run for re-election in November.

The 14th Senate District covers Milford, Orange, and parts of West Haven and Woodbridge. Maroney will be hosting a reception at the Stonebridge Restaurant, 50 Daniel St., following the announcement.

